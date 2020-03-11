Georgetown College will extend its spring break through March 18 and then transition to online classes or distance-learning models. from March 19 through April 3 because of the coronavirus.
The move is made “out of an abundance of caution and concern,” stated a Georgetown College press release Wednesday. Campus housing will be closed except for varsity athletes and international students in a limited capacity.
“Given this completely unforeseen and out of our control of the college, and we are nearly two-thirds of the way through the semester, the college is not in a financial position to offer any rebates on housing or meal plans,” the press release states.
All Kentucky public schools have been ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear to prepare plans to close on short notice if necessary because of the coronavirus.
“While we are not there yet, it is very possible that in the future we are going to ask schools in Kentucky to close down for a period of time,” Beshear said. “We want to be prepared. We want to make sure that if we do that , kids get meals that they desperately need and the care that they need."
The governor will have a teleconference with school superintendents Wednesday afternoon.
As of now, Scott County Schools are planning to remain open pending notification from the governor, at which time the schools would have 72 hours to act. Scott County uses Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) days for inclement weather, but because of this year’s mild winter, the school system has seven of its 10-NTI Days allotment unused. The Courier-Journal has reported a revised House Bill 461 in Kentucky’s General Assembly would allow districts to use up to 20 NTI days for a public health emergency. The bill is being rushed through and is being heard Wednesday afternoon in the House Education Committee.
“With no confirmed case (of the coronavirus) in Scott County at the time of this publication, and no specific advice from health or government officials to do so at this time, we stand at-the-ready,” stated a press release from the schools.
All Scott County schools will continue a thorough daily cleaning regimen. Teachers are encouraging students to wash their hands frequently, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
As of press time, there are eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky, including seven in neighboring counties to Scott County. Harrison County is the only school district to close due to the virus outbreak.
The University of Kentucky will close campus and students will transition to online classes for two weeks following spring break. Berea College in Madison County will end its academic year early, on Friday.