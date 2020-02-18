Georgetown College received a $1 million gift from the James A. and Martha R. Brown Charitable Foundation, the college announced Tuesday.
The gift will provide scholarships to students from Harrison, Nicholas and Robertson counties and for the renovation of the Georgetown College Conference Center. In appreciation, the college will rename the conference center, “The James A. and Martha R. Brown Conference Center.”
The Browns were Cynthiana residents moving there when Brown was discharged from the Air Force and accepted a position with Kawneer Company. Soon the Browns began venturing into other business enterprises such as banking, operation of nursing homes, retail, real estate development and hotel ownership. Brown went on to become a city commissioner and two-time mayor of Cynthiana.
Martha Brown received the 1988 Citizen of the Year award from the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce. She died in 2006 and her husband resolved to make a positive difference in future generations through the creation of the foundation.
“At a time when the cost of attending college is on the minds of families, this gift will offer students from these counties the opportunity to experience an education that prepares them to succeed professionally and personally, like James and Martha Brown,” said Georgetown College president Will Jones. “This is an extremely generous gift, and it will make a significant difference in the lives of our current and future students.”
Over the past months, through its Legends and Legacy scholarship program, Georgetown College has offered free tuition to all high school graduates in Scott, Owen Casey and Franklin counties. In addition, the college has offered a minimum $20,000 annual scholarship to graduating students of the Paris Independent School District who maintain a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT school.