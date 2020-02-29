February has been a very good month for Georgetown College.
The basketball Tigers are having a legendary season and in less than 10 days, President William Jones has been able to announce two separate $1 million gifts to the college.
The latest is a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor to establish an Endowed Baptist Professorship. Last week, The James A. and Martha R. Brown Charitable Foundation gave a $1 million gift for scholarships and to renovate the Georgetown Conference Center.
“The professorship connects Georgetown College to its Baptist roots and will allow students the unique opportunity to learn about Baptist history, theology, and to think critically about these topics,” states the college’s press release accompanying the announcement.
In 1829, the Kentucky General Assembly chartered the Kentucky Baptist Education Society designed to create a Baptist college in Kentucky. Georgetown was eventually selected as the site and Georgetown College was formed.
“This gift will have profound impact on our religion department, allowing us to expend its size and increase the diversity of the expertise among the faculty,” said Dr. Rosemary Allen, provost and dean. “Our students will most definitely be the beneficiaries of this generosity.”
A search committee has already been established for the professorship before the fall semester of 2020. The Professor of Baptist Studies will teach a course in Baptist History, along with other courses in the Religious Studies department.
The James A. and Martha R. Brown Charitable Foundation’s $1 million gift will provide scholarships to students from Harrison, Nicholas and Robertson counties and for the renovation of the Georgetown College Conference Center. The college will rename the conference center, “The James A. and Martha R. Brown Conference Center.”
The Browns were Cynthiana residents, moving there when Brown was discharged from the Air Force and accepted a position with Kawneer Company. Soon the Browns began venturing into other business enterprises such as banking, operation of nursing homes, retail, real estate development and hotel ownership. Brown went on to become a city commissioner and two-time mayor of Cynthiana.
Martha Brown received the 1988 Citizen of the Year award from the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce. She died in 2006 and her husband resolved to make a positive difference in future generations through the creation of the foundation.
“At a time when the cost of attending college is on the minds of families, this gift will offer students from these counties the opportunity to experience an education that prepares them to succeed professionally and personally, like James and Martha Brown,“ Jones said. “This is an extremely generous gift, and it will make a significant difference in the lives of our current and future students.”
Over the past months, through its Legends and Legacy scholarship program, Georgetown College has offered free tuition to all high school graduates in Scott, Owen, Casey and Franklin counties. In addition, the college has offered a minimum $20,000 annual scholarship to graduating students of the Paris Independent School District who maintain a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT score.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.