A Georgetown man's assault of an anti-Trump protestor in Cincinnati Thursday night is gaining national attention after the video of the attack appeared on various sites.
Dallas Frazier, 29, was in court Friday afternoon on simple assault charges. The Cincinnati Police arrest report states that Frazier got out of his truck and struck Michael B. Alter, 61 of Cincinnati, multiple times in the face causing visible injuries.
The video shows Frazier getting out of his truck and punching Alter in the face before being quickly detained by Cincinnati police.
Witnesses said the two men were arguing about politics but the video is unclear what led to the altercation, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Court documents said Frazier said, "You want some" after exiting the vehicle then struck the victim multiple times, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.