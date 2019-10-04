Brice Gross of Georgetown was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty in September for kidnapping a woman at the Georgetown Cemetery in 2017.
He must serve 20% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He was also facing an attempted murder charge, but Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse said her office, law enforcement and the victim all agreed to a dismissal of that charge due to the age of the case and insufficient evidence.
“We spent a great deal of time talking with the victim, and we were willing to go either way on the attempted murder charge before deciding together with law enforcement on the decision to dismiss,” Muse said.
The victim has already submitted “a powerful impact letter” to keep Gross from getting paroled when eligible, said Muse, who is planning to submit her own paperwork that he should be denied parole.
In August of 2017, the then 18-year-old woman was visiting a gravesite when Gross strangled her from behind and dragged her away from the bench she was sitting on. She fought back, injuring Gross, who then fled towards Scroggins Park.
After being warned of his Miranda rights, he told officers “he snuck up behind the female and attacked her with the intent to strangle her unconscious, place her in her own vehicle, put a rock on the accelerators and kill the female,” according to the arrest citation.