Three Georgetown residents have been arrested and currently lodged in the Scott County Jail on charges connected to a fatal shooting last week in Lexington, according to a Lexington Police Department release.
Jah'Quez Crutchfield, 18; Rafael Malik Brewster, 20; and Moses Thompson, 18 all face charges after Lexington Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on East Reynolds Road. They found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.
Crutchfield and Brewster face murder charges and Thompson has been charged with facilitation to murder, per the release. All three were charged with first-degree robbery.
Police determined the suspects were in a dispute with the victim over a narcotics transaction. WKYT identified the victim as Nathaniel Shelby, 19. Detectives obtained warrants for the suspects, who were apprehended by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Georgetown Police.