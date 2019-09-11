Three Georgetown residents have been charged with murder and currently lodged in the Scott County Jail after a fatal shooting last week in Lexington, according to a Lexington Police Department release.
Jah’Quez Crutchfield, 18; Rafael Malik Brewster, 20; and Moses Thompson, 18, all face murder and first-degree burglary charges. Thompson had originally been charged with facilitation to murder, but that was upgraded.
Lexington Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on East Reynolds Road on Sept. 3. They found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.
Police determined the suspects were in a dispute with the victim over a narcotics transaction. WKYT identified the victim as Nathaniel Shelby. Detectives obtained warrants for the suspects, who were apprehended by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police.
Crutchfield is also facing charges after a home invasion last week on Lisa Court. He and Madison Phillips were charged with first-degree burglary, and Jonathan Egan Hofstetter, 18, of Georgetown, was charged later with first-degree burglary.
Georgetown Police Sgt. Victor DeSoto said Crutchfield is the only common actor in the Lexington murder and the Georgetown robbery.
