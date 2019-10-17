The Georgetown Fire Department named its new Junior Fire Marshal after holding a video contest.
Tanner Black, a fourth-grader at Stamping Ground Elementary, has been named Junior Fire Marshal after winning the submission contest. Black demonstrated a practice fire drill within his own home where he can be seen staying low to the ground in his bedroom and checking for heat on the other side of doors before opening them to make sure a fire was not on the other side of the door.
The fire department was in attendance with Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall at Black’s home to surprise him as the winner when he got home from school Tuesday.
Black was noticeably surprised and excited to see the fire truck and firefighters walk up to him and congratulate him on winning the contest. The firefighters allowed Black to sit behind the wheel of the truck and get a feel for what its like to drive the massive engine within the Stamping Ground community.
Black will now get to ride at the front of the fire prevention parade on Thursday night. Mayor Tom Prather will also be in the parade alongside new Fire Chief Greg Bayer, County-Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Fire Chief Mike Fuller riding at the back of the parade in Stamping Ground’s 1938 engine. The fire prevention parade will take place at 6:30 in the downtown area at the corner of College and Memorial.
Sam Steiert can be reached at ssteiert@news-graphic.com.