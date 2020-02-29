“Yes, Sir!” It’s that time of year at Georgetown Middle School when students are preparing for the Annual Spring Musical. This year the GMS Drama Department is going way back to the 40s in the classic musical “Guys and Dolls, Jr”. Sky Masterson (played by Charlie Preston), Nathan Detroit (played by Dylan Mullanix), Nicely Nicely (played by Zak Kruse) and Benny Southstreet (played by Caden Cummins) are looking for action as a crazy group of gamblers trying to find the next place to play their dice game in New York City. But as in any good old musical, love is in the air. The mission member Sarah (Kamorah Tillman) falls in love with the wrong kind of guy and Adelaide (Adeleine Johnson) has been waiting for 14 years for the man she loves to finally propose.
This show is full of rousing chorus numbers like “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” and “Luck be a Lady Tonight” where our talented students strut their stuff. The “Hot Box Dancers” (Calla Mitchum, Kendall Stewart, Keali Manes, and Taylor Hill) fill in the need for a good old-fashioned dance number “Bushel and a Peck” (choreographed by Abby Atteberry). This family friendly musical is fun for all ages. “I’ve loved this show for many years and have been waiting for the right group of talent to bring it to life on stage. This group is finally it! There are big things in the future for these kids” says Mrs. Holajter, musical director for “Guys and Dolls Jr”.
Come see this talented group of kids put on a wonderful show. “Guys and Dolls Jr” will be performed at the Georgetown Middle School Gym/Stage on March 6th @ 6:30 pm, March 7th @ 6:30 pm and March 8th at 1:30 pm. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.