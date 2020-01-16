Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) General Manager Chase Azevedo presented to the Georgetown City Council requests for payments of previously budgeted expenditures for work on the wastewater treatment plant to be paid.
Azevedo explained the city must make a decision on a design for the future upgrades for the plant.
“Each of the options have pros and cons, including variables on cost, site and best use of technology for Georgetown customers,” said Azevedo.
Azevedo’s department expects to get more direction from the state now that Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a new director for the state division of water, he said. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather requested GMWSS submit a review of the timeline and expenditures for the project.
GMWSS was also granted funds to purchase five vehicles for the department through Enterprise Fleet Management. An executive order confirming Lewis Wolfe to the GMWSS board was confirmed.
The city attorney’s office presented the first reading on five issues. The first reading of an ordinance to annex a 2.7 acre property at 113/115 Etter Lane was read. A zone change ordinance was also read for that address, requesting the property be listed as Business 2, rather than the current zoning of Agriculture 1.
Another zoning change request was heard for approximately 22 acres at the Villages of Georgetown. A presentation will be made to the board at the next meeting, before the second reading of the request, indicating specific plans for the multi-zone change request for that property.
Another action from the city attorney’s office was the first reading of an amendment to the group homes zoning ordinance. City Attorney Devon Golden explained there is a problem with the legality of the current ordinance. The proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance would repeal provisions regulating group homes in the City of Georgetown.
“Courts have held similar ordinances to be unconstitutional, making it clear that our current ordinance is vulnerable,” Golden said.
“These ordinances create a disparate impact for a protected class. Individuals in active recovery are classified as disabled under many laws, including the federal Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Golden suggested safety and traffic issues with group homes could be handled through code enforcement and the Planning and Zoning Commission. She asked for a meeting with Planning and Zoning Commissioner Joe Kane to discuss possible solutions.
In other action:
— An amendment was read to change the alcohol ordinance to read Sunday sales would begin at 10 a.m. versus the current 1 p.m. The morning time is in keeping with the Scott County standard. A vote will be conducted after the second reading at the next meeting.
— Two police officers were promoted. Officer Gary Crump was promoted to lieutenant and officer Aaron Wilson was promoted to sergeant.
Prather was glad to be present for the promotion of two police officers, saying how much the community appreciates and supports the first responders.
The mayor commended the public for the outpouring of support for the family of veteran Georgetown firefighter, Johnnie Jacobs, who died last week.
“Tonight’s ceremony is made even more important by the passing of Johnnie Jacobs and the way the community has displayed its respect for our first responders is well deserved,” said Prather.
— The five members of the human rights commission will be announced at the next council meeting, Prather said.
