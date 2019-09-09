Scott County Coroner John Goble’s trial has now been tentatively set for Jan. 13, 2020, and an attorney for one of his co-defendants said a hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, about testimony from the Kentucky State Police before a Scott County grand jury.
Goble, already indicted on six charges, was indicted on a single count of perjury last week and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge Monday afternoon. He was already facing charges of two counts each of receiving stolen property and official misconduct, and single counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone.
One of Goble’s codefendants, Michael Crawford, was charged in superseding indictments on two counts of receiving stolen property. He entered a plea of not guilty to both counts, and his attorney, Bernard Pafunda, said that on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. there will be a “hearing to see if the KSP detective perjured himself before the grand jury.”
The charges stem from a Kentucky State Police investigation into missing firearms and ammunition from the KSP Supply Branch.
Additional charges allege Goble used a county vehicle to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia for personal profit.
Crawford is a former KSP captain and colonel and has been charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and receiving a stolen firearm.
Another co-defendant, Robert M. Harris, a master KSP trooper, was charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft.