The teen charged with shooting his grandfather in the head faces upgraded charges after the 79-year-old man died Thursday.
Richard Barkley, 79, passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center a little more than a week after the incident at his home on Barkley Road near Sadieville. He was airlifted to the hospital and rushed into surgery following the shooting July 31. He remained in critical condition until Thursday afternoon.
An autopsy was conducted Friday morning in Frankfort.
Authorities originally said the teen was 17 years old, but later corrected his age to 16 years old. Currently, he has been charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic) and cruelty to animals, second degree. In a press release on Barkley’s death, authorities said the first-degree assault charge will likely be upgraded, but no action had been taken at press time. Currently, the teen is being held at the Regional Juvenile Correctional Facility on Spurr Road in Fayette County.
Because of the teen’s age, his name has not been released. He is believed to have been living with his grandparents at the time of the incident, said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place about 10 p.m., July 31, when the teen shot and killed the family dog and then turned the gun onto his grandfather, Hart said. The juvenile then physically attacked his grandmother, Eloise, 80, he said. The grandmother fled to a neighbor’s home and called 9-1-1.
At the scene she refused medical attention, Hart said.
The Barkleys lived in a remote part of Scott County and it took authorities some time to arrive at the scene, Hart said.
“Once on the scene, deputies located two adult victims and also found the family dog had been shot,” Hart said. “The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, was observed in the living room and fled back int the house.
“The suspect then complied with deputies and was apprehended without further incident.”
Following the incident the teen was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The type of gun involved was not released by authorities.
