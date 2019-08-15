This fall, Scott Countians will have a new place to play outside, including their four-legged friends.
Great Crossing Park will finally open Sept. 14 with an afternoon of activities, a ribbon cutting and a leash cutting ceremony.
“We are getting really close,” said County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
There is still some work that has to be done in some of the common areas, but officials are ready to show the newest park of the Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation System.
Great Crossing Park will feature four softball / little league baseball fields with central concessions, press box, restroom, and storage facility. The fields are state-of-the-art with LED lighting, subsurface drainage, irrigation, and tension wire backstop netting.
Don’t play ball? There are plenty of other features to interest residents. The park also features four tennis courts with lighting, a 4 acre dog park with fields for both large dogs and small dogs, over a mile of asphalt walking & biking trails, graded open fields for informal play, practice and picnicking and ample parking.
Kimberly Rice, who does marketing and special events for Parks and Rec, said the grand opening fun starts with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.
“The Scott County Youth Softball Club will play the Youth Baseball Club in softball games involving multiple age groups and games going on the three fields,” she said. “At 1 p.m., we will have a leash cutting ceremony at the dog park. And for the park itself, there will be a passport scavenger hunt where people can learn more about the park. Every area of the park will have some sort of activity going on.”
Local dignitaries will be on hand, and former Judge-Executive George Lusby has been asked to participate in the ceremonies, including throwing out the first pitch.
She also said Froggy Country Radio out of Frankfort will be doing a live remote and giveaways, including tickets. There will be food trucks, bouncy houses, activities on the tennis courts and Parks and Rec will be giving away “swag” as well.
“Watch our Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information, including details on the tickets Froggy will be giving away,” Rice said.
The baseball/softball fields will be a busy part of the park, with tournaments starting soon after it opens. Rice said ballfield scheduling will be handled through fiscal court by contacting Tim Tevis at tim.tevis@georgetownky.gov
“The lighted fields are state of the art,” she said. “The lights are LED and it is a shorter set up to not be as intrusive to neighborhoods.”
Covington and other officials have been surveying the common areas where some of the grass did not take as well as other areas.
“Most of the issues are where seed and straw was put down, but it didn’t take so there are some bare spots,” Covington said. “We are looking at sodding the common area to get a good stand of grass.
“I think we will get some credit back, but at this point in the growing season, we feel sod may be the best way to get that accomplished. This is the area people will be putting their chairs down and we want it to look good.”
