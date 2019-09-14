The latest jewel in the Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation system officially opens Saturday, Sept. 14, with a full afternoon of activities for the community to sample what the park offers.
“It is a great opportunity for all of our citizens to have this asset in our community,” said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “The walking track along the creek is so nice and the dog parks are really well put together. It will be used by our community for years and years to come.”
The fun starts with a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. on the Blue ballfield. The other ballfields are yellow, orange and green. Those three fields will feature wiffleball games between Scott County Softball Club and Scott County Youth Baseball. FROGGY, Frankfort’s radio station, will be doing a live remote and there will be inflatables on the Blue field. Mini tennis lessons, a fitness sampler and martial arts/self defense will be held on the tennis courts. Fishing will be along the walking trail head and a leash cutting will be at the dog parks.
The event is part of the National Recreation and Park Association’s Park Champions initiative that empowers park and rec professionals to serve as ambassadors for their community to their elected officials, said Sherri Nicholas, parks & recreation director. State Sen. Damon Thayer and Rep. Phillip Pratt will also be on hand.
“Great Crossing Park is truly a park to be proud of,” Nicholas stated in a release. “The innovative facilities and equipment contained within the new Great Crossing Park reflects the dynamic energy and continued growth of our community and those that worked so hard to make the park a reality.”
Former Scott County-Judge Executive George Lusby will join in on the fun at the ribbon cutting and throw out the first pitch.
“This was Judge Lusby’s baby. We just helped deliver it,” Covington said. “We wanted to make sure Judge Lusby was part of it. This will be a good time for the family.”
