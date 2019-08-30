The loaded handgun brought to Great Crossing High School Wednesday was on the teenager, concealed in his waistband, said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The 15-year-old male has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds and minor possession of a handgun, said Swanigan. He is scheduled for court on Sept. 6, but because of his age, court proceedings will not be open to the public. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile. He remained in jail at press time, police said.
The 9mm handgun was brought from home, Swanigan said.
Police have withheld the name of the student who alerted school officials, but that student has been hailed as a hero.
Authorities on the Great Crossing High School campus were alerted shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday about a student with a handgun. Within minutes School Resource Officer Ben Martin located the student and confiscated the weapon, said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse.
“There was good cooperation between the SRO and the teachers to manage the situation quickly,” Bosse said. “Several teachers were involved working with the students during the search.”
The investigation is ongoing, but it is unclear what purpose the student may have had with the gun, he said.
It is also unclear if social media threats on the internet regarding rumors of a possible school shooting in Kentucky on Aug. 28 and Arkansas, Aug. 29 are related to the Wednesday incident at Great Crossing. The FBI office in Louisville tweeted that it was unaware of any “unspecified internet threat,” and there was no evidence the threat was credible. No specific school districts were mentioned in the social media posts.
In Lexington, police are investigating a shooting near the Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus on Newtown Pike. About noon shots were fired at the intersection of Newtown Pike and Booker Street, Lexington police said. The windshield of a truck parked near the campus was struck, but there are no reports of injuries.
Several parents have complained on social media the school system did not warn of the social media threats and others have asked the school system to consider metal detectors. Lexington schools have metal detectors, but there have been multiple instances of students still being caught with weapons.
