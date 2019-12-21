The Scott County Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Frazier Court in Georgetown is closing after 11 years, according to Executive Director Amy Preston.
The closing is not bad news but rather an opportunity to focus more revenue on the organization’s main goal of building houses for people in need, she said. The building Habitat occupies is owned by the Habitat for Humanity organization. The organization will be able to build one additional house a year by leasing out the space to a tenant rather than maintaining the 15,000 square foot building as the retail space for ReStore.
ReStore is the organization’s donation center for building materials, furniture and household goods. Preston and the rest of the administrative staff will move from the building but will stay in Scott County at a new location to be determined, she said.
A clearance sale of all ReStore inventory will begin Jan. 2, 2020. Items will be marked down periodically until the entire inventory is sold. Once the sale is complete the building will be leased to a new tenant.
The building was purchased by Scott County Habitat for Humanity under the direction of founder Tom Scholl in 2009. Preston notes the building has been a good investment and credits Scholl’s foresight in purchasing the building as one of the reasons for the current success of the Habitat office.
“Most of the other Habitat for Humanity locations lease the building they occupy, but we own this one. It has given us the flexibility to make this move and in doing so, we are able to serve one more family each year,” said Preston.
The Restore closing is sad but necessary, Preston said.
“It’s been fun getting to know our customers, and we’ll miss them. We have a very devoted clientele,” she said. The organization may eventually open another location elsewhere.
In the meantime, the Georgetown Goodwill store can accept some of the donations residents may have on hand, including cabinets and sinks, but not paint. A complete list of accepted donation items are available on the Goodwill website, according to assistant store manager Brianna Langford. The store was expanded several years ago so it is prepared for an influx of items.
“This place is huge so we have plenty of space for more donations,” said Langford.
Residents looking to donate items can also call the Lexington ReStore on Southland Drive at 859-252-2224 for pick up of large items and like-new construction materials. The Salvation Army will also pick up large household items and customers can schedule a pick up by calling 1-800-728-7825.
Families looking to partner with Habitat for Humanity for a new home can sign-up through Preston’s office. Once a client is approved for a home, the physical work of building the home can begin. Clients are expected to contribute “sweat equity” into the home, helping with labor whenever they can. Preston points out that Habitat is a building contractor like any other, using all new materials in each home and complying with the same building codes, inspections and standards. When the home is completed, clients become responsible for the mortgage on the home.
The cost of the home is greatly reduced by volunteer labor and the new, partially donated building materials.
The mortgage payments are then made affordable to fit the client’s income and their ability to make payments.
Preston is proud of the small, individual family-focused effort they provide and has seen first hand the impact homeownership can have on families.
“We have worked with Georgetown’s Elizabeth’s (Village) to place families in their program, into one of our houses,” Preston said. “It’s an incredible transformation they make, to go from homeless to homeowner.
“I wish we could build faster and help more families.”
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.