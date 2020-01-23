State Rep. Larry Elkins (R-Murray) has pre-filed a bill that would change how library board members are selected in Kentucky.
Elkins’ bill calls for a non-partisan election every four years.
“Libraries collect a lot of tax money each year and the way trustees are appointed does not provide for direct input by taxpayers,” said Elkins.
An elected trustee will be more attentive to how the public wants the library funds to be distributed, he said.
Currently, Scott County Public Library board members are selected through a vetting process by the board itself, with two final trustee candidates sent to the fiscal court for a final decision. The current term is four years, with the ability to serve two consecutive terms. When a trustee position becomes available, the library board will advertise for applicants.
According to Jeanne Biddle, vice president of the Library Board of Trustees, the position available will dictate the qualities the board will look for in the new board member.
“Our trustees are all volunteers because they are truly invested in the future of the Scott County library,” said Biddle. “We look for someone to meet criteria for the open position. If it’s the treasurer position, then we are looking for someone with budget and finance experience, with board experience from another organization and always demonstrated library advocacy.”
Biddle said she could recall similar legislation being introduced in past years. She added that the Kentucky Library Association is not in favor of the measure.
“...Our meetings are open to the public and we work hard to maintain our fiscal transparency,” said Biddle.
The library board operates on a budget received from property taxes. Approximately $56 per $100,000 of property assessment is allocated to the library, paying the salaries of library staff and covering operating expenses. That $56 allotment is established by the library board of trustees and results in a $2.7 million operating budget.
