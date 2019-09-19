After two-and-half months, WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller is pleased with the early results from the new Syringe Exchange Program in Scott County, she said.
Implemented in July, 22 people have enrolled in the program with 58 total visits. Of the 22 people, six have been referred for substance abuse treatment, about 27%.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, but we believe it is gaining traction,” she said. “We are pleased we are seeing people using the services that are provided and they need.”
The program was started after months of contentious debate at the county and city government meetings.
The program has distributed 2,302 syringes and collected 946, about 41%. During those meetings leading to approval, Miller said it takes about a year for a syringe exchange program to reach a one-to-one ratio on distributions and returns.
“That is about what we expected as it does take about a year for those numbers to match one to one,” she said.
WEDCO has also distributed 72 Narcan kits and there have been three self-reported overdose reversals using those kits. The department has also referred 49 people to other services, such as housing, food banks and hepatitis C treatment. They have also given 22 hep A shots.
According to the WEDCO website, through August, more men had participated than women and 98% of the participants were ages 19-39.
“We’re pleased with the number of people that have been referred to substance abuse treatment,” Miller said. “What that tells me is that we are cutting down the barriers to treatment and reducing the stigma and people are willing to share their story.
“It’s always about meeting them where they are and taking the opportunity to learn about the services provided and get them interested in substance abuse treatment.”
