Mike Crawford and Robert M. Harris, co-defendants along with Scott County Coroner John Goble, had evidentiary hearings set in their trials during a hearing Monday in Scott County Circuit Court.
The hearing is set for Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., and at the time a trial date will be set for those two. Goble’s trial is still scheduled for Oct. 14 on charges of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearms), abuse of public trust, trafficking in controlled substance and two counts of official misconduct in the first degree.
Crawford is a former Kentucky State Police captain and colonel and has been charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and receiving a stolen firearm. Harris, a master KSP trooper, was charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft.
There was concern if all of the evidence would be available for attorneys to review Aug. 15 in Frankfort, and Judge Jeremy Mattox said he would issue a court order mandating requested evidence be made available.
Goble’s charges resulted from 2018 indictments after a Kentucky State Police investigation into ammunition and guns found missing from the KSP Supply Branch, along with charges Goble used a county vehicle to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia for personal profit.
Steve MCClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.