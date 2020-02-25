A specially convened grand jury indicted Joseph Hicks for the murder of Sheena Baxter Tuesday morning.
A six-count indictment was unsealed charging Hicks with murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.
Baxter was last seen between 7-7:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day, according to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse and Baxter's family Facebook posts. Around 9 p.m. Valentine’s Day Hicks stopped at the Speedway on Darby Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist. Hicks told police he was the victim of an attempted robbery in the parking lot of the Georgetown Walmart.
Hicks’ robbery story quickly fell apart, and soon police learned that he was the ex-boyfriend of Baxter and that she had previously filed for two protection orders against Hicks in 2018.
Even so, the two had recently been in contact, said Muse who noted the contact was “mutual.”
Baxter’s body has not been located, but police said they had “overwhelming evidence a murder took place,” leading to the grand jury indictment.
“We felt we needed to act quickly with Mr. Hicks background and the information that we have; we feel like he needs to remain in custody,” said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse. Hicks is a long distance truck driver.
Anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Baxter or Hicks the evening of Valentine’s Day should contact the Georgetown Police Department or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com