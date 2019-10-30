As Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) begins, Scott County High School Spanish teachers Ann Marie Stevens and Laura Prather are preparing students for the celebration honoring the dead.
Spanish classes will participate in the 14th annual Day of the Dead event in Lexington, Nov. 1, from 5-9 p.m. at the Old Episcopal Burying Ground in Lexington. The event is hosted by the Living Arts & Science Center.
The celebration typically lasts from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Though celebrated near one another, Halloween and Day of the Dead are different. Halloween is meant for people to confront and celebrate what spooks or scares them while The Day of the Dead has a more serious meaning. The holiday welcomes back deceased relatives for a short reunion. According to tradition, the gates of Heaven are opened at midnight on Oct. 31, and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours. The spirits of adults can do the same on Nov. 2.
At the Old Episcopal Burying Ground on Nov. 1, tissue paper made into a design to look like Marigold flowers will be placed on tombs as well as flowers, lanterns and other arts and crafts to honor those who have died. Marigolds are believed to guide the spirits of the dead to their altars using their vibrant colors and pungent scent. According to the tradition marigolds and flowers in general also represent the fragility of life, which seems appropriate when honoring the dead.
Community and family members are invited to attend the after school event. SCHS Spanish teachers are hoping to get a good turnout for the celebration, they said, but they are aware that not every student can attend due to having to travel to Lexington for the event.
