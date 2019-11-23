The spirit of giving is easy to see as Scott County and Great Crossing high schools battle it out in a can food drive with AMEN House the ultimate winner.
SCHS ended its drive Friday, while GCHS continues through Tuesday.
“This is the good, healthy kind of rivalry we like to see,” said Mayor Tom Prather addressing SCHS students. “When we give to others it gives our own life more meaning.”
During its celebration assembly Friday, SCHS students shouted the school motto along while Principal Meocha Williams recited, “At SCHS our motto is Be Passionate. Be Engaged. Be the Best Version of Yourself. Be Excellent.
“There are so many life lessons that can be learned from this annual event: team work, compassion, leadership, goal-setting and so much more. We started this tradition of giving back 25 years ago and it has blossomed exponentially every year to not only meet, but exceed expectations.”
Student body president senior Hayate Takeda spoke of how the drive has brought the student body together.
“After our school split and half of us went to Great Crossing, I think our morale went down, but we have worked together to help others and that has brought us back together,” said Takeda.
Paige Kelley, the Family, SCHS Career and Community Leaders of America president, said she wants those living in poverty to know people care.
“We want to give food to people in need, of course, but I don’t want them to lack love either,” she said. “They should know there are people in this community who care.”
In addition to the competition between schools, students with the most can donations are entered into drawings for prizes.
While GCHS’ drive is still ongoing, the enthusiasm is no less.
“It might be a competition, but in the end, Scott County Schools unite to contribute much needed food for this community,” said Joy Lusby, GCHS principal. “I firmly believe the amount of food collected this year between both schools will shatter previous records.”
The “battle “ brings out the competitiveness in the students but also helps to instill a sense of community in the students, Lusby said.
“I grew up in Louisville and while there were food drives during the holidays, there was nothing like this,” she said. “I love how Scott County takes care of its own and works together to combat food insecurity in this community.”
Williams agreed.
“When I was in was in high school, there were several community projects going on all the time, however there was never anything on such a large scale as a whole school,” Williams said.
“I am extremely proud to be Principal of SCHS where we have an intentional focus on service to the community.”
