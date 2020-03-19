It’s a minor detail in comparison to the health of our friends and neighbors, but the absence of a KHSAA Sweet 16 of NCAA “March Madness” – any live sports, actually – is compounding the feelings of anxiety and isolation for some of us.
Earlier this week, technology came to the rescue for longtime Scott County High School basketball loyalists.
The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame has posted a tribute page to the 1998 state semifinal between SC and Lexington Catholic, one that many historians have proclaimed the greatest game in the 103-year history of the tournament
It is complete with embedded video of the entire 92-minute broadcast, ending with Rick Jones’ “shot heard ‘round the state” at the buzzer for an 85-82 Cardinals’ victory.
Also posted to YouTube, the same film attracted 477 views in its first 48 hours. Fans in multiple Facebook threads sharing the link declared it the best high school game they’ve ever watched.
“That Catholic team is the best I have ever seen in Kentucky,” legendary former SC coach Billy Hicks said in the hall of fame interview. “If we had played then 20 times, I would be happy to get one win. The great thing about our tournament is you only have to win one.”
Jones’ running 3-pointer was the last word in a game of wild momentum swings, played out before an estimated crowd of more than 20,000 fans in the morning semifinal session on Saturday, March 21.
Highlights of that furious finish made the online rounds two years ago, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the event. There is also footage in the News-Graphic documentary on Hicks’ life and career, “Leader of the Pack,” produced by James Scogin.
This week’s emergence is the first known widespread availability of the game in its entirety.
“To this day I haven’t watched that game,” then-Lexington Catholic coach Danny Haney told the hall of fame, only half-joking that the finish was stuck in his memory. “The KHSAA Sweet 16 is such a special tournament. Anything can happen. We just happened to be on the wrong end of an iconic moment.”
The game featured no fewer than five future NCAA Division players: Jones (Vanderbilt, Murray State) and A.W. Hamilton (Wake Forest, Marshall) of Scott County, and David Graves (Notre Dame), Shawn Fields (Georgia) and Nathan Popp (North Carolina Greensboro) of Lexington Catholic.
Popp, who stands 7-foot-1 and was then a junior center for the Knights, said on Facebook that this week marked his first time watching the game since playing in it.
“Awesome game. There was a very, very small percentage of me hoping to see if the outcome would be different,” Popp quipped. “It wasn’t.”
Jones hit five of his remarkable seven 3-pointers early in the game, staking Scott County to a short-lived early lead. Lexington Catholic opened a double-digit advantage in the second quarter and led 43-35 at halftime.
SC rallied in the third quarter for a 62-60 advantage, but Catholic was back in control when point guard Scott Mendenhall sank one free throw for a 79-74 cushion.
“We were up five with 48 seconds left in the game and honestly were one stop away from the game being over,” Haney recalled. “They came down and hit that four-point play, which really was the play that won them the game.”
Sophomore Casey Alsop was the unlikely savior. Wide open on the left wing while the Knights double-teamed Jones across the court, Alsop collected a pass from Mario McIntyre, dodged one flying Catholic defender, absorbed contact from a second, and sank a 21-footer from his hip.
Still reeling after Alsop hit the free throw for an exclamation point, Catholic threw away the ball to SC’s Michael Scaravilli, who drove the lane for his only points of the game for the Scott County lead.
McIntyre grabbed a defensive rebound and sank two from the free-throw line before Mendenhall appeared to send the game to overtime with a 3-pointer.
Instead, Jones drove from under the Catholic basket to just shy of his own 3-point line in fewer than three seconds before his prayer and those of SC fans far and wide were answered.
“Cars stopped at (traffic) lights and nobody honked their horns, because everybody was listening to the game,” Hicks said of the once-in-a-lifetime finish.
Jones wound up with 28 points. Hamilton, McIntyre and Toby Harris also hit double digits for the Cardinals, who defeated Paintsville that same evening for the first of their school’s two KHSAA titles.
This year’s 11th region final – another SC upset win, 65-62 – likely triggered the current wave of nostalgia about the magical morning that started in all in the area’s most storied hardwood rivalry.
With this year’s tournament unlikely to be made up, it’s the best we have, for now.
“I’ll give credit to Scott County. They never quit and played every possession like it was their last,” Haney said. “I loved competing against Scott County and Billy Hicks. I always knew that to be the best, you had to compete against the best, and boy, we had some great battles for many years.”
Kal Oakes can be reached at sports@news-graphic.com.