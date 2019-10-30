The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) is unveiling a new state historical marker in Georgetown on Friday, Nov. 1.
The marker, which commemorates the historic Scott County jail and jailer’s house, is sponsored by the Scott County Arts Consortium.
Built in 1892 and used until 1991, the jail’s most famous prisoner was Kentucky Secretary of State Caleb Powers, who was tried four times in connection with the 1900 assassination of Gov. William Goebel. In 1908, Powers’ legal travails came to an end when Gov. Augustus E. Willson pardoned him.
The jailer’s house, also a noted landmark, was built about 1870 and was also used until 1991. According to the historical marker, the jailer’s house is “located on the east bank of the city’s Royal Spring Branch, the original site of Georgetown’s earliest settlements.”
“The Scott County jail and jailer’s house have continued to serve as important historic structures in Georgetown,” said Alli Robic, KHS’s manager of the historical marker program. “Today, both buildings continue to serve the local community in a different capacity—as the location for cultural activities.”
Today, the jail and jailer’s house serve as the home of the Scott County Arts Consortium and as a visitors’ center.
The marker unveiling will take place at 117 N. Water St., in Georgetown at 5:15 p.m. A reception will follow the dedication ceremony, which will last until 7:30 p.m. The general public are invited.
The Kentucky Historical Marker Program, administered by KHS in cooperation with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, tells Kentucky’s story through on-the-spot history lessons that connect the history, communities and items housed in the Commonwealth’s many historical organizations.
The marker program makes Kentucky’s history accessible to the public not just on markers along the state’s roadways, but also online at www.history.ky.gov/markers and via the Explore Kentucky History smartphone application available free at iTunes and Google Play.