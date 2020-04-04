Even though some families have their feuds, family still matters to the Holders.
The Scott County family filmed a unique audition tape that landed them in Tinseltown.
On Labor Day of 2018, Lydia Moore was with the rest of her family and suggested they submit an audition tape to a game show. That game show was Family Feud.
“My sister’s daughter, she filmed (the audition video),” said Rachel Lukacsko. “She filmed it on her phone and we just used the Family Matters theme song, kind of pretending we were in the opening of Family Matters, you know, where they smile real cheesy at the camera?
“So, she put it all together, and then that’s what we submitted,” she said.
When the Holders received the call from Hollywood, they were shocked.
“We didn’t think we’d get picked at all,” said Ida Holder. “We were totally shocked when they contacted us.”
Even though they got a call back not everything was guaranteed just yet.
“It was kind of a long process,” said Landon Holder. “We had to go through several different levels of interviews, applications and auditions.”
“Even when we got to LA we still weren’t guaranteed a spot on the show,” said Moore. “We were still auditioning up to the day we taped the show. So, it was kind of a nerve-wracking experience to say the least.”
Along with the Holder family, there were around nine other families from all over the country in the studio, said Lukacsko. Those families made up the studio audience. Some families were even sent home by lunch time and told they weren’t going to be used.
“The whole time you’re like, ‘oh my goodness,’” she said. “’Are we gonna actually get to go on the show?’
“Because, you’re watching the other shows and you don’t know if you’re next. You just don’t know. Until they say, ‘it’s your turn,’ you just wait.”
With the anticipation building over what was around a 12-hour day, the Holder family did make it on stage to compete in their own episode of Family Feud. The experience was surreal, the family agreed.
“Once you are on set, once it was your turn to go, (it is) very exhilarating and there’s a lot of energy,” said Lukacsko. “That’s one of the things that they tell you, keep on having fun. Keep on smiling. And, so you’re dancin’ and you’re smilin’ a lot. But, that’s what is most exhilarating, is when you are actually on set, on stage.”
The crew made sure everyone enjoyed the experience, said Landon.
“(Steve Harvey) makes everybody feel very comfortable, at the same time you know you’re going to say something that sounds really dumb,” Ida said.
The Holder family episode of Family Feud airs April 20 on CW at 7 p.m.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.