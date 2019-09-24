Scott County is considering a home incarceration program that could ease crowding at the Scott County Detention Center and save the county money.
County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington is putting together a request for proposal (RFP) to bid out for a home incarceration program. He said the RFP would be posted for a couple of weeks.
Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles and Capt. Michael Humphrey believe the program would have definite benefits, starting with the jail population.
“Two Mondays ago we were at 162 people, and we average between 130-135,” Humphrey said. The jail is designed for 86 beds. “Females alone, there were 36 in the population, and we have 16 female beds.”
Those numbers are creating a strain on resources, Broyles said.
“It’s a strain on the staff. It’s a strain on the facility. Quite honestly, that is not how we should be incarcerating people in Scott County, Kentucky, considering the resources we have,” Broyles said. “Look at the surrounding counties in our area. We are noticeably the absolute smallest jail by a large margin. Bourbon County is the next smallest jail in our area with 195 beds.”
A home incarceration program would allow non-violent offenders to be released to home wearing ankle monitors with a judge’s approval.
“There are two ways the county can approach it. They could go with a private company and the county would be hands off. That would be turning it over to a private enterprise who would be doing it for profit,” Broyles said. “Or we could do it through the jail here. Either way, you are talking about tracking offenders and their location in real time. We would set up a geomap of where this person could go and if they go outside the boundary then we would get a notification and go get them.”
Broyles and Humphrey both think the program would be beneficial for non-violent offenders, shorter term incarcerations and pretrial detainment.
“There’s a movement nationwide to do away with the cash bond system. The information we have gotten at conferences is places that have done away with cash bonds have seen higher incarceration rates because judges are erring on the side of safety and keep them incarcerated,” Broyles said, adding that several of the people currently in Scott County’s jail are awaiting trial because they could not raise the bond.
The cost of incarcerating one person is approximately $35 a day, Broyles said. The cost of the home incarceration program would be about $14 a day. The offender would be responsible for the per day monitoring fee.
“Even if we don’t recover the fees associated with home incarceration, the county would often come out ahead because there are other costs such as medical,” Broyles said. “That’s what I’m interested in working with the courts on. Our medical costs are a great part of our budget. We have people who have not taken care of themselves on the streets, but when they come in to us, we have to take care of them.”
For example, a person may have never been to a cardiologist but they have heart issues, so the jail has to send them. Same with dental and vision care. They have to go to the doctor which means Humphrey and Broyles have to adjust staffing.
“If they have a broken leg or hand and are in a cast or a boot, they can use that as a weapon and we have to place them in an isolation cell. We only have four isolation cells,” Broyles said. “Same if there is a predator in their cell. They are vulnerable and a target so we have to move them to isolation.”
If a person is on home incarceration, their monitor can be set up to allow them to go to doctor’s appointments which would be at their cost, not the county’s. They can also continue to work or find a job.
A judge would have final say if a person would be eligible for the home incarceration program, but the types of offenders Broyles and Humphrey envision as candidates would be for crimes such as shoplifting or maybe first time DUIs.
“Obviously no violent offenders, so people on assault charges would not be eligible. I would hesitate letting habitual DUI offenders out on it because they could hurt someone,” Broyles said. “Trafficking would be the same idea. We would not want them on home incarceration and still trafficking.”
Broyles believes that 10-15 people at a time would be eligible for the program. While that may not seem like a lot, it would make a big difference.
“Every person less than what we have is a plus for our facility,” Broyles said.
“It would result in increased safety for the staff and population,” Covington added. “I think it would show significant savings.”
