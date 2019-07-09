A homemade pipe bomb container found in front of International Crankshaft closed off part of Lemons Mill Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The container was discovered by a groundskeeper mowing the grass, and when he looked at it, immediately reported it about 1:30 p.m. Lemons Mill was open to traffic after 5 p.m. after being blocked from the Carly Court area to the bypass.
Swanigan said there was writing on the pipe, but was not directed at any individual or business. He said there was no explosive material in the bomb, but had the caps and a hole for the fuse, so it actually could not have been detonated.
"It was enough to cause a lot of alarm, but you have no way of knowing that," he said.
Swanigan added there is a person of interest at the police station Tuesday afternoon and was being interviewed by ATF and prosecutors will decide what charges.
Read Thursday's News-Graphic for more details.