Hosted on the grounds of Georgetown College since 1983, Horsey Hundred topped its previous registration high after its 2019 event on May 24-26. This leading central Kentucky cycling event continues to expand with 2,740 riders from 33 states, Canada, Great Britain and New Zealand, and makes a substantial economic impact on its host community of Georgetown/Scott County.
The Bluegrass Cycling Club, sponsor and coordinator of Horsey Hundred, evaluates the recently completed cycling weekend by partnering with Eastern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Development, Entrepreneurship and Technology for a 2019 Economic Impact Study. Results from a detailed survey concluded non-local resident attendees spent an estimated $599,700 in Scott County as a result of their Horsey Hundred participation. Non-local participants averaged $216.89 per person in direct spending in Scott County over the course of their stay, which included purchases at local shops and restaurants, as well as lodging expenses.
“The Bluegrass Cycling Club is honored to partner with Georgetown College, the city of Georgetown and Scott County in hosting the Horsey Hundred cycling event,” said Pam Thomas, president of Bluegrass Cycling Club. “Many of our visitors come early or stay for a few days after the event to tour local attractions and ride their bikes. This economic impact study illustrates the overwhelmingly positive fiscal impact the Horsey Hundred has on Georgetown and Scott County, demonstrating the value of this wonderful partnership.”
In addition to overall fiscal contributions, the 2019 Horsey Hundred generated $203,121 in labor income in Scott County through participant expenditures. Communities surrounding the event also benefited from the weekend, as an estimated $45,373 was spent by participants inside Kentucky but outside of Scott County.
“The advantages of Horsey Hundred go way beyond the economic impact it provides our community of Georgetown and Scott County,” said Lee Carter, chairman of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission.
“Our locals enjoy seeing riders alongside our scenic roads, our businesses appreciate the additional customers, and our friends in surrounding areas see value from the weekend too.”