A 93-room hotel on Ikebana Path was granted approval by the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission Thursday night after months of postponements and discussion among developers, planners and homeowners in the area.
The Mariott-branded extended stay hotel will be located between Planet Fitness and the former Golden Corral near Cherry Blossom. Commissioners voted 4-2 in favor of the project with Steve Smith and Frank Wiseman voting against it.
The project had sparked concern among residents in the area over traffic, lighting and other issues they believe would be detrimental to their neighborhood.
Action was postponed at last month’s meeting, but hotel developers said they had met with residents, homeowner associations, planning staff and state officials over their concerns. At the time, the state was in the process of doing some roadwork on Connector Road, including a right-in and right-out turn lane at Oxford near Applebee’s and plans for a quick curb to prohibit left turns. Smith had hoped that work may alleviate some of the concerns in that area, which is among the city’s most accident-prone spots, according to Matt Summers, senior planner.
The developers had made some changes to meet planning regulations, and construction plans still must come before the commission for approval.
In other action, the commission approved a small zone change for the Ramsey Property on Cincinnati Pike. That zoning change will now go to the Scott County Fiscal Court for approval. Also, changes for Phase III of Harbor Village was approved, while changes to Phase IV were postponed.
