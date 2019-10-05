As Scott County Schools officials dissect testing data released this week, they are looking to see where schools improved from last year.
While the state issued star ratings for the first time, and Scott County received three stars at the elementary, middle and high school levels, it is the numbers behind the stars that bear noticing.
Students are still scored in novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished, and there was positive movement at those levels in the subjects tested.
Northern Elementary was the only four-star school in the district, but Garth Elementary made major strides ranking 14th in the state in growth, or the number of students improving their scores.
Elementary reading
Districtwide, elementary schools posted improvements in the number of novice, proficient and distinguished.
Anne Mason and Garth improved at all levels. In addition, Eastern, Lemons Mill, Southern and Stamping Ground improved in novice percentage. Stamping Ground improved at the apprentice level, and Eastern, Lemons Mill, Southern and Stamping Ground all improved at the proficient level. The number of proficient/distinguished students improved at Anne Mason, Eastern, Garth, Lemons Mill, Southern and Stamping Ground.
Middle and high school reading
At the district level, Scott County scored gains in apprentice, distinguished and proficient/distinguished. At the school level, Georgetown Middle improved in novice, apprentice, proficient and proficient/distinguished. Royal Spring improved in apprentice and Scott County Middle improved in apprentice, distinguished and proficient/distinguished.
Scott County High improved in the number of apprentice students.
Elementary math
In the district, Scott County improved at all levels. Anne Mason, Eastern, Garth and Southern improved its novice scores. Northern, Stamping Ground and Western improved at the apprentice level. Anne Mason, Garth, Lemons Mill and Southern improved at the proficient level. At the distinguished level, Garth, Northern, Southern, Stamping Ground and Western all posted gains. Combining proficient/distinguished scores, Anne Mason, Eastern, Garth, Northern, Southern and Western improved.
Middle school math
GMS and SCMS posted gains at the novice level and distinguished. GMS also improved the percentage of proficient/distinguished students.
Elementary science
The number of novice and distinguished students improved at the district level. Schools that improved at the novice level were Anne Mason, Eastern, Garth, Lemons Mill, Northern and Stamping Ground. Garth improved at the apprentice level, and was joined at the proficient level by Southern and Stamping Ground. Schools improving distinguished scores were Anne Mason, Eastern, Lemons Mill, Northern and Stamping Ground. Combined proficient/distinguished scores improved at Garth, Southern and Stamping Ground.
Middle school science
All the district middles scores improved at all levels. GMS improved its novice and distinguished scores, while RSMS improved at apprentice and proficient levels. SCMS improved apprentice, proficient, distinguished and proficient/distinguished.
Elementary social studies
District scores improved at the proficient level. Novice improves were Eastern, Garth and Southern. Garth, Northern, Southern and Stamping Ground improved at the apprentice and proficient level while Garth and Northern improved their distinguished scores. The combined proficient/distinguished scores improved at Garth, Northern, Southern and Stamping Ground.
Middle school social studies
Proficient scores improved at the district level. GMS improved in novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished; RSMS improved at distinguished level and SCMS improved in apprentice and proficient.
Elementary writing
The district numbers improved at the apprentice level. Northern and Southern improved at the novice level, while Anne Mason, Garth, Lemons Mill, Northern and Southern improved at the apprentice level. Proficient scores improved at Garth, Northern, Southern and Western and Anne Mason joined them at the distinguished level. Combined proficient/distinguished scores improved at Garth, Northern, Southern and Western.