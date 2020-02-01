Just six months after extending Dr. Kevin Hub’s contract one year through June 2021, the Scott County Board of Education nullified that contract and extended Hub’s contract through June 2022.
The vote was taken Thursday during a special called meeting lasting three minutes. The vote was 4-1 with Stephanie Powers casting the only dissenting vote. Powers voted against the earlier extension in August, as well.
Powers had a statement written on index cards and was frustrated when she did not hear board Chairman Kevin Kidwell’s call for discussion before the vote.
Following the meeting, Powers held a packet of papers she said contained correspondence from teachers and others unhappy with Hub’s salary and other issues. Later she emailed a statement to the News-Graphic regarding her vote.
“I will not vote for anyone that cannot conduct themselves in an amicable, conscientious and decent manner,” Powers’ email stated. “By the same token, I will not accept that some of our buildings are in disrepair and ignored while elaborate plans for additional buildings are trying to be developed.
“Some school test scores continue to be low, and student safety issues rise. Our faculty and staff have gone without raises, but the superintendent’s salary flourished due to dissimulation.”
Other school board members praised progress the school system has made under Hub.
“I have been on the school board for three years, and I have always been able to work with Dr. Hub,” said board member Diana Brooker. “I believe we have undertaken a large amount of tasks under Dr. Hub, not just building buildings, but other large projects such as redistricting and I believe we are making great strides.
“I am very happy with Dr. Hub and the progress we are making.”
Board member Susan Duncan praised Hub following the extension in August.
“We are lucky to have him,” Duncan said.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education website, which publishes contract figures for school superintendents, Hub’s total current contract is for $224,714.54. When he was hired in 2016, Hub’s total contract was $188,000. The superintendent’s base salary has increased from $64,097 when he was hired to its current $67,349. A portion of the overall increase in Hub’s pay is due to a change in the employee work calendar from 189-to-185 days. Employees work less days with no change in salary, so the per day rate increased. Hub is on a 260-day contract, which was done at the beginning of multiple construction projects for the school system.
Hub thanked the board members for the extension.
