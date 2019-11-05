SADIEVILLE — Another day of meat processing begins at Hi-View Meats in Sadieville, as it has done for the past 39 years. Manager Jefferson Mudd Sr. has operated Hi-View Meats since his parents retired from the business.
His son, Jefferson Mudd Jr., now works side-by-side with him at the facility. Mudd welcomes the hunting season each year by helping his customers who want their deer butchered, packed and labeled. He also helps some special customers whom he never meets: the hungry in Kentucky.
Mudd and his family volunteered to be a deer processor for the hunting season in support of Hunters for the Hungry, an organization that donates processed deer meat to food banks across Kentucky. Last year Hi-View Meats processed over 300 deer. The deer meat is packaged as hamburger only, helping to keep processing costs down. Hi-View is reimbursed $60 for processing each deer by the Hunters for the Hungry organization.
Mudd is anticipating another bountiful season for the program.
“It’s looking like a pretty productive year,” said Mudd. “The deer have eaten well and they seem a little bigger.”
Bigger deer mean more meat and that’s good news for the program. The AMEN House is a recent recipient of the processed meat which is also picked up by a number of other regional food banks.
Mike Ohlmann is one of the founders of the Hunters for the Hungry program and has been working toward its goals for over 24 years.
“Hunters don’t have to sign up to participate, they just bring the deer to Hi-View and they will take care of the rest,” said Ohlmann. “Some hunters will pay $25 for the hide, and some will pay the whole processing fees to further donate to the program.”
The state legislature approved the $60 reimbursement for several reasons, Ohlmann said.
“The Fish and Wildlife Department are on board as part of their efforts to control the deer population in Kentucky,” said Ohlmann. “Deer hunting families are decreasing in the state and that means we need to be managing the herd. The Fish and Wildlife Department applauds the program because we share the same goals.”
Other state agencies have money earmarked to reimburse hunters participating in this program, as well, Ohlmann said.
Last year, enough deer meat was processed in Kentucky to feed 310,00 meals.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.