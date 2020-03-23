In the spirit of spreading positivity and providing fun things for families to do together in a time of isolation and social distancing, Amanda Stiltner and Autumn Boggs of Meraki & Moon started the Imagine Art Yard Tour, a tour of area homes that have decorated their yards with Christmas decorations, birthday decorations or anything in between.
The tour began Sunday and was only supposed to be a one day event, but Stiltner, co-owner of Meraki & Moon, a creative market and workshop studio in Georgetown, who’s grand opening was supposed to be this weekend, said the response was so positive that they have decided to extend the yard art tour to every Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. through this pandemic.
“The thought was, if everybody created some kind of art display in their yard, then people could get in their cars and keep a safe distance, but then also still connect with each other,” Stiltner said.
“We had close to 30 houses that participated (Sunday),” she said. “And, it was really cool because, we left our house—our house was decorated—there was a huge line of people in front of our house when we left and everybody was just kind of driving and waving at each other.
“It’s really the first time that we had seen anybody in a week. It was cool to see the houses, but then just having that interaction where you pulled over and there’s families sitting in front of you and everybody’s waving at each other and the kids are all waving at each other. That was really cool.”
Ten people have reached out to have their house added to the tour for next weekend, Stiltner said.
“Hopefully, every week people are getting excited, and they do different things and change it up,” she said. “But, it just continues to grow.”
Art yard projects are bringing families together.
“When we were touring these houses (Sunday) and seeing the yards, there are kids who are going through things; this gives them an opportunity to go outside and do something really cool with their parents that they might not have ever done,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s something that when these kids are adults and they look back on it, they remember creating an art project with their parents, and that’s what they think about this experience. It’s not something where they remember it with fear or anxiety. They look back and they think, ‘oh, yeah, that was the time that we decorated our yard.’”
The impact of the yard art put families “over the moon.”
“It was incredible, I mean, there’s one lady that had sent us a message, and she said that her husband was ill, and that they were an older couple, and they really couldn’t make any art but they could pull out their Christmas decorations. And, they said even if one car comes by we’re gonna be over the moon.
“So, when we got to that house (Sunday) night there was a line all the way down the street of people wanting to see the house. And, it was so cool, cause she was standing out on the front porch waving, and, for her age group, this is the exact type of person we’re trying to protect in this moment. For her to be on the front porch waving, and just in tears over the moon about all of the people who were coming to see her house; it was a really cool moment,” Stiltner said.
When Meraki & Moon opens, they plan to have an exhibit of some of the yard art pieces from this event.