‘Tis the season for giving and usually that means children are the ones receiving. But this year, Scott County Schools bus driver Carol Mayes is changing things up and offering her season’s gifts to the parents of the children she drives to school and back.
“These parents are terrific, they deserve some gratitude for all of their hard work because it can’t always be about the kids,” said Mayes. “Getting these kids to the bus stop on time day after day is a big job.”
Mayes drives bus No. 59 for students who attend Anne Mason Elementary and has been a driver for over four years. She helps approximately 60 students get to and from school safely and on time. Scott County School District rules require hand-to-hand contact for preschoolers at the bus stop and parents visible at the bus stop for kindergarten students. If parents are not there, Mayes is required to take them back to school. That has only happened once in the four years she has been driving. The parents all know her and they and their children understand there are rules to be followed in order to ride the bus, she said.
“The students know the rules; respect each other, be on time and remember that I’m the boss!” said Mayes. The parents on her route appreciate the work Mayes does to help the kids enjoy the bus ride.
“I like the way Carol treats the children, she’s very dependable and when she’s absent my son misses her,” said Mamii Buhendwa, whose son, Joshua rides the bus with Mayes.
Mayes sometimes brings donuts on the bus for the kids or she may hear that a student has done well on a particular test and she may reward that effort with a small gesture. This holiday season Mayes raffled off several McDonald’s gift certificates, but it’s the parents that received most of her effort. Her gifts included potholders with “Bus#59” that were partially gifted by Oh Sew Cute. Adam Hawkins, owner of Oh Sew Cute, is a former Scott County Schools bus driver himself.
“You know, these kids, these families, some of them just don’t have all that much. I try to do whatever I can to help out and brighten their day, even if it is just a little bit,” said Hawkins.
Mayes presented the potholders and other gifts on Friday as she made her rounds.
The families on her route are not the only people who recognize her service to the school. Mayes’ community activism was recognized by Local Chapter 3097, of the NAACP in May of 2019.
“We awarded Carol Mayes, an Outstanding Community Leadership Award for Scott County because of her commitment to the parents and children she does so much for,” said Audrey Patterson, secretary for the chapter.
Mayes appreciates the accolades but for her, the holidays are a perfect time to show gratitude to the parents that help get the children to the bus stop. She can take it from there.
