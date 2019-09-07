Cassandra L. Carson, of Indiana, was indicted on murder charges by a Scott County grand jury Thursday in connection to the death of Matthews A. Turner on July 30 at the Mill Apartments.
She was also indicted on an amended indictment for violation of a protective order and a direct indictment of unlawful imprisonment. The murder charge was also a direct indictment. No true bills were returned on charges of manslaughter and violation of a protective order.
Carson is accused of stabbing Turner in the neck. She fled the scene to Owen County. Officers were called to the Iron Loop Drive apartment when neighbors noticed a male lying on the sidewalk. The neighbor found Turner bleeding from the neck and he died at the scene. Georgetown Police said neighbors reported hearing a verbal altercation at the address before Turner was found on the sidewalk.
During earlier testimony when Carson was bound over to the grand jury, Georgetown Police Detective Lewis Crump testified that Carson told him during questioning she threw a knife at Turner, but he found the type of wound was not consistent with that statement.
An indictment means a grand jury has been presented with sufficient evidence to hold a defendant for trial. It is not, in and of itself, a conviction.
The grand jury also handed up indictments against:
— Jody Courtney, fleeing or evading police II, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card over $500 but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender
— Ezra Hoover, persistent felony offender
— Terry Wayne Hollin, first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance-schedule II methamphetamine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree terroristic threatening
— Issac Hyser, receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000, two counts of criminal mischief I
— Kyle Jordan Robinson, robbery I; promoting contraband I; theft by unlawful taking under $500, first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance-schedule II methamphetamine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
— Joseph D. Sparks, promoting contraband I, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking under $500, persistent felony offender (direct)
— Stephen L. Spieth, two counts sexual abuse I
— Thomas Tackett, first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance-schedule II methamphetamine, receiving stolen property (direct), theft by deception under $300 (direct), no true bill, burglary II
— Christopher S. Willis, wanton endangerment I, third-degree terroristic threatening
