It is time for current and future high school students to consider what classes they want to take at Elkhorn Crossing School, Great Crossing High School and Scott County High School for the 2020-21 school year. To help parents learn more about class offerings and scheduling for next year, there will be a series of parent/student information meetings for incoming freshman and their families.
Great Crossing High School
The information night for Great Crossing High School will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eighth-grade students and parents from Georgetown Middle School will have an information session at 6 p.m. followed by a tour of the school. Eighth-grade students and parents from Scott County Middle School, Royal Spring Middle School or any eighth-grader who attends private school or homeschool who will attend Great Crossing next year will start with a tour at 6 p.m. followed by an information session at 6:45 p.m.
Elkhorn Crossing School
Elkhorn Crossing School will offer a preview night for any interested eighth-grader and their parents on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eighth-grade students from each middle school will also visit ECS during the school day the week of Jan. 27. Students must complete an online application to be considered for enrollment at ECS. Online applications will be available through Feb. 13 on the ECS website.
Scott County High School
The information night for Scott County High School will be Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. for eighth-grade students who attend RSMS or GMS and their parents. Eighth-grade students who attend SCMS, private or homeschool should arrive at 6 p.m.
It is our goal to offer these meetings to ease the transition to high school for students and parents. Please follow ECS, GCHS and SCHS on social media and sign up to receive important information from the school your child will attend from the ‘Get In Touch’ section located at the bottom of district and school webpages. Course guides are also available on school websites for your review.
High school counselors will visit middle schools in January to share information with eighth-grade students and will return in February to assist with scheduling. They will visit PCA and St. John School as well.
Phoenix Horizon Community serves students in grades 7-12 in an alternative setting with small class sizes focusing on work ethic skills, relationship building, service and academics. If you or your student are interested in programs offered at PHC, please see your guidance counselor. Applications for PHC for the 2020-21 school year are due by March 15, 2020.