SADIEVILLE — Roads and infrastructure are priorities for the upcoming state legislative session, State Rep. Savannah Maddox told Sadieville commissioners Tuesday night.
Maddox, who represents District 61, attended the city’s regular meeting to receive feedback from commissioners and discuss what her and her constituents see as concerns for the 60-day session, which convenes Jan. 7.
“We have to concentrate on roads and infrastructure, we have to find the money for these projects,” she said. As she spoke, a semi-truck roared past city hall. The large trucks are prohibited to come through the town but they often do anyway. The trucks occasionally hit the concrete and stone abutments that support the train overpass coming into the small town.
Route 32 is sometimes used as a shortcut to Cynthiana for semi-trucks.
“This is a good example of what we’re talking about, we have got to get some signs and law enforcement to keep these trucks out of town,” said Sadieville Mayor Robbie Wagoner.
“We have so many failed railway overpasses and bridges in this state, but getting the railroad companies to make the repairs is very difficult,” Maddox said.
Maddox continued with her list of priorities for her district which included improvements to rural internet and tax issues, saying she is against the gasoline tax which is being considered by some representatives.
“The gas tax would end up hurting rural residents because they have a farther commute into town for their jobs,” she said. “It would hurt the people I represent.”
Wagoner suggested members of the commission try to visit the capitol at least once during the session to express concerns to legislators in person. He plans to attend the session once a week. Maddox agreed the one-on-one approach was a good idea saying, “sometimes the squeaky wheel really does get the oil.”
Commissioners also discussed the impact of the alcohol referendum which passed in November.
The board received copies of the City of Stamping Ground’s proposed ordinance as an example to review. The brief discussion ended with Wagoner suggesting the board review the ordinance and note any changes or additions the commissioners would like to see in place for the Sadieville ordinance. Those comments will be heard at a special meeting called for Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. The board will discuss a Sadieville ordinance and hear the first reading of the ordinance.
In other action:
— Wagoner congratulated those involved with organizing the Christmas event, The Polar Express, in partnership with the Scott County Library.
— City Attorney Matt Stephens resigned to take a position at the Kentucky State Department for Local Government. The mayor thanked Stephens for his service to the city. The city is currently considering applications to fill the vacated position.
