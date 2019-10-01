STAMPING GROUND — The mantle of leadership at the Stamping Ground Fire Department officially passed from retiring chief Chuck Helms to new chief Josh Cook Sunday night.
The ceremonial pinning of badges was held during a Change of Command ceremony at Buffalo Square Park.
Helms retires after 41 years serving at various departments.
“You are going to hear words used today such as honor, commitment, service. To that I would add love, respect and devotion,” said Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy, who started the ceremony by playing “My Old Kentucky Home” on the bagpipes. “These are qualities that are exhibited in these personnel. The people who answer the phone in the middle of the night. The ones who stop in the middle of a meal when the tone goes off. Part of this celebration today is to show we don’t take our fire services for granted.”
Helms was moved throughout the ceremony, particularly when his crew presented him with the American flag that flew over the fire station for the last 24 hours he was on duty and his chief’s helmet signed by all the crew members.
“I really don’t know what to say today. I want to thank all the Georgetown and Scott County firefighter family from past and present and the opportunity to work with such great guys,” Helms said. “I have had the opportunity to train and work with some of the best in the nation. All my accolades mean nothing without putting the right people around you. I want to thank the firefighters of the Stamping Ground Fire Department, men and women.
“I leave today with mixed emotions because I enjoy what I do. But I also leave very happy. As of Monday night at 10:45, my granddaughter was born. My stepson, his girlfriend, a little boy. You seen him today on my shoulder asleep at church and I understand what family is about.”
Some of the accomplishments Helms was most proud of at Stamping Ground was moving the city from a Class 6 to a Class 4 Insurance rating, and it is .75 points from a Class 3; bought a reserve backup pumper; added on to the firehouse; and the department exceeded 80 percent of training, he said.
Asking the members of the department to stand, “They have Stamping Ground at heart. I know we hear, ‘It is just a volunteer department,’ but I would put this little volunteer department up against anybody because they believe in themselves and what is going on.
“And to step away, I couldn’t ask for two better people to take over. They are going to do so many things to keep it going.”
Helms was honored with a citation by Assistant State Fire Marshal Richard Peddicord, and Georgetown Fire Chief Gregg Bayer also gave his remembrances of working with Helms, Cook and Assistant Chief Robert Hendricks, who was also pinned with his badge.
“I have had the honor of being a member of the Stamping Ground Fire Department the last two years. The men and women who fulfill these positions give their time, effort and dedication unselfishly back to the community,” Bayer said. “The end result is an overall improvement in the quality of life for those they serve. Stamping Ground has been fortunate to have Chuck Helms and equally fortunate to transition to Chief Josh Cook and Assistant Chief Robert Hendricks. Chuck Helms has spent nearly 40 years as a public servant in the fire service, spanning volunteer, career and combination departments. Through his leadership, dedication and knowledge, he led the men and women of the Stamping Ground Volunteer Fire Department to new levels of achievement.
“One of the crowning achievements of Chuck Helms’ career occurred this past July when he was named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs. And our incoming chief Josh Cook has always shown dedication to the fire service, eager to take on new responsibility and looking to improve the service delivery in our community. Learning under senior leadership, Josh implemented programs such as emergency reporting, streamlining the activities of the department and increasing our efficiency. New Assistant Chief Robert Hendricks is still an active paramedic after recently retiring from Lexington Fire Department. We are blessed to have an individual with such a diverse background.”
After Helms spoke, Cook’s mom, Cecilia pinned the chief’s badge on him. Hendricks’ wife, Debra performed the pinning of the badge on her husband.
“It’s not an easy job. I’m not going to miss getting up at 2 in the morning when it is cold and snowing,” Helms said. “I want to thank my family. All of us when we do this job, we miss the birthdays. We miss the Christmases. Without their support, you couldn’t get through this job. I’ve been blessed a lot more than I deserve.”
