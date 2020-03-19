LOUISVILLE — A Kentucky distillery is one of four nationwide that will change from making bourbon to produce and donate hand sanitizer to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.
Pernod Ricard USA has announced hand sanitizer will be produced at all of its U.S. manufacturing sites, including Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville. Other Pernod facilities are in Ft. Smith, Arkansas; Lewisburg, West Virginia; and Ft. Worth, Texas.
“Our company is proud to support the efforts of the Trump Administration and communities across the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America.
She credited federal officials, including Dr. Peter Navarro, assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, for their role in helping Pernod Ricard USA quickly navigate several regulatory hurdles and obtain the necessary approvals to produce American-made hand sanitizer.
“In coordination with Dr. Navarro and the White House Task Force,” she said, “we are utilizing our network of American manufacturing sites to help curb the national shortage of hand sanitizer which we will produce and donate for domestic use.”
Mukherjee stated the health and safety of their employees and their communities is the top priority. “In times like this it is important that everyone, especially companies with strong U.S. roots like ours, prioritize good corporate citizenship and step up in the name of the greater good. I am glad that we were able to form this public/private partnership and repurpose our spirits production facilities to meet a pressing, national need.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, saluted the company’s effort. “I am proud of Kentucky job creators who are stepping up during this national emergency to help keep communities and families safe. America remains strong and resilient, and the commitment of Pernod Ricard USA and the workers at Rabbit Hole Distillery to help face this challenge is the kind of generous response we need to stay that way.”
Pernod Ricard USA is working with the U.S. government on plans for distribution of the hand sanitizer.