Kentucky’s business is not opening up fast enough to suit state Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.
“At the current rate we may have to borrow $1.5 to $2 billion to help us get through this and help us make all the unemployment claims,” Thayer said about the state’e nation-leading unemployment figures. “The governor can do that unilaterally, but I guarantee you that eventually the General Assembly will ask him for a plan for repayment.
“Because on the backside of the, the way unemployment works, it is an assessment on businesses. So it is very likely assessments on businesses will have to increase in order to pay this money back. It’s a big problem and the best way to deal with it is to have Kentucky open and get people back to work as soon as possible.”
Although Gov. Andy Beshear is methodically opening businesses closed due to the pandemic, it is not as fast as neighboring states and Kentucky is losing ground, Thayer said.
“Yes, we are opening up, but we are opening up slower than our surrounding states and people are really frustrated,” he said. “People just want to see Kentucky opened up.
“They understand we have to follow health safety protocols set out by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) but they are ready to do that.
“People can make choices. If they want to stay at home and self quarantine, they can. But if they are not in one of the high risk categories, people want to go out and engage in this economy. “That will help deal with this unemployment situation we find ourselves in.”
Thayer has appeared on multiple TV shows including Hey Kentucky, urging the governor to move faster reopening the state.
A major issue has been child care facilities.
Smaller in-home providers who take care of 10 children or less open this week and larger child-care centers can open June 15.
“A big benefit at Toyota is they have on-site day care,” Thayer said. “A lot of people who work at Toyota have young kids. “Their child-care center is not allowed to open. When I toured the plant to observe their health and safety protocols, one of the big questions President Susan Elkington asked one of Gov. Beshear’s representatives was ‘when can we open up our day care.’
“It is very hard for businesses to get their employees back if they don’t have a place to take care of their kids.”
Several surrounding states and Kentucky agreed to work together as they reopened the state.
“I think that pact lasted about five minutes,” Thayer said noting most surrounding states have moved faster than Kentucky to reopen. “I’m hearing from my fellow senators who live along the borders of Tennessee and Indiana that people are driving from Kentucky and going to surrounding states to get a haircut, to go to a restaurant, to go to a movie. It really frustrates people that they were told one thing and now another is happening.
“It is also keeping our economy from rebounding as fast as it should.”
The stress caused by unemployment and economic hardships on people is now becoming more obvious, he said.
“Economic hardships cause stress and anxiety, and now we are starting to see mental health outcomes,” Thayer said. “I’m very concerned about increases in crime, suicide, domestic violence, child abuse, sense of hopelessness, child hunger. All those things are happening and having a negative effect on Kentucky.
“When people say, ‘all you care about is the almighty dollar,’ nothing could be further from the truth. I care about the health effects of the virus but I’m also very concerned about the negative mental health effects the virus is having on our economy. There are lots of unintended consequences.
“I fear the cure may be worse than the disease.”
