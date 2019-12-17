Joy was abound Saturday with Shop With a Cop. Fifty kids were able to do a little bit of Christmas shopping with local law enforcement at Kohl’s. For 20 or more years the Fraternal Order of Police and the Royal Springs Lodge, along with Share the Joy and the Citizen’s Police Academy have given children and families the opportunity to share in the holiday spirit and get gifts for those in their family.
“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for law enforcement to interact with members of society we don’t always see, in a positive light,” said Don Mather. “And, it brings that interaction out in the kids. I think that’s extremely important.”
Mather, who recently retired from the Georgetown Police Department has been involved with Shop With a Cop from the beginning of his time in Georgetown. These events help children see the positive side of law enforcement, he said.
“There is often negative interaction because of adults that don’t involve the children, but they are there and they are stuck with it. So, it’s nice to be on the other side of that.”