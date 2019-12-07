The attorney for a citizens’ group has asked the Scott County Fiscal Court to defer filing a declaration of rights challenging the expansion application by Waste Services of the Bluegrass (WSB) for its Central Kentucky Landfill, located in northern Scott County.
Both the fiscal court and the citizens group are contending the application is not valid. WSB originally filed an expansion application in 2012, but the application now before the state Energy and Environment Cabinet has a different design and a larger capacity, according to the fiscal court.
“The county believes that since no written request has been made to the Scott County Fiscal Court as ‘governing body for the area,’ no has there been public notice and opportunity to comment on the request for a determination of consistency between the plan and the pending application, the Cabinet cannot continue to process the pending application,” states a fiscal court memo.
A citizens group had previously filed a similar challenge before the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH), an independent administrative section within the Energy and Environment Cabinet. The OAH holds administrative adjudicatory hearings regarding environmental violations upon the filing or petition of a complaint and then makes a recommendation to the Cabinet Secretary for final agency action. The OAH is not affiliated with the Cabinet’s regulatory programs and inspections.
On Sept. 19, and reaffirmed in October, the group was told that a Hearing Officers Report and Recommended Order is forthcoming. The fiscal court has agreed to defer to the earlier court action.
“We are challenging issues regarding the draft permit, including zoning and improper public notice,” said attorney Bill Gorton, who is representing the citizens’ group. Gorton is with the Lexington law firm Stites & Harbison and requested the fiscal court defer because there was “overlap,” he said. The citizens group represents “numerous people,” Gorton said.
The fiscal court is hoping the Hearing Officer’s Report and Recommended Order may conclude WSB could not file a new technical application without restarting the application process. If so, the new application would have to include a new determination from the fiscal court regarding whether the new application meets standards in the county’s current Solid Waste Management Plan.
The fiscal court has agreed to defer so a review of the eventual Hearing Officer’s Report and Recommendation can be made, and if it will resolve the issue.
Even so, the fiscal court has decided to proceed with a court action to determine whether Host Agreement between WSB and the county remains in effect. The fiscal court is asserting the Host Agreement is void as it violates the state Constitution as “a grant of a franchise or privilege without proper advertising of same.”
The fiscal court is seeking declaratory action to seek judicial review and confirmation the Host Agreement does not bind either party.
The fiscal court has hired well-known environmental attorney Tom FitzGerald to help manage legal actions regarding the landfill. FitzGerald has recommended the fiscal court to defer challenging the application but to proceed with determining the validity of the Host Agreement.
