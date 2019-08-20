Central Kentucky Landfill received 13 Notice of Violations in a one-month period, according to documents Scott County received from the state last week.
The violations are mostly for road issues, but there were five odor violations and were observed from June 26-July 23:
— June 26: An environmental scientist observed earthen material on the public roadway and obscuring it, and the sweeper was ineffective on the date of inspection. The scientist also observed earthen material coming from trucks exiting the roadway and also detected odors in the ambient air.
— June 28: Earthen materials were observed on the public roadway and coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 1: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 3: Sweeper ineffective at cleaning roadway, earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads and odor detected in the ambient air at one location.
— July 5: Sweeper ineffective at cleaning roadway, earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads and odor detected in the ambient air at two locations.
— July 8: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 11: Sweeper ineffective at cleaning roadway, earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads and odor detected in the ambient air at three locations.
— July 12: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 18: Detected odor in the ambient air at two locations
— July 23: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 25: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 26: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
— July 31: Sweeper was ineffective in cleaning roadway and earthen material coming from trucks exiting the landfill on to public roads.
The county is still in the process of awarding the bid for future capacity of the landfill.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.