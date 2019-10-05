Editor’s Note: This is the second of a multi-part series.
When Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather started getting phone calls from residents about homelessness, they knew the time was right to start a discussion on how to tackle the growing problem.
“I had a call from a lady who owns property at the end of Hamilton that she had seen someone carrying a mattress,” Covington said. “That’s just not usual.”
So he, Sheriff Tony Hampton and a deputy went riding out that way and found “Pete’s Hole,” a known place where homeless camp out for the night.
Same with Prather, whose office has seen a big spike in the number of calls from people seeing tents set up in areas near their property.
Covington started putting together a task force to identify root causes of homelessness and what could be done to “move the needle” as Nathaniel Price called it. Price leads Transform Scott County and is a member of the task force.
“There is legitimate excitement that when we make public the work of this group, if we can get behind it as a community, we can move the needle,” Price said. “Part of that is we have the right people in the room.”
There has been a lot of people that have been working on the issue, but now they are all in the same room, Covington said.
“We have a lot of folks doing great work helping people in need on a daily basis. And fiscal court always supported those organizations. In talking with magistrates, we want to make sure the funds we are allocating can impact the community,” Covington said. “I decided to put these folks in the room together to come up with a strategic plan to combat homelessness and hunger in Scott County and present the plan. We’ve put partners together to try and brainstorm what are the root causes of hunger and homelessness in Scott County and efficiently and strategically address those issues.”
The committee is made up of Covington; Devon Golden, City of Georgetown, city attorney; Chester Palmer, Scott County Sheriff’s Office; Alex McKenzie, The Sapling Center; Allison Johnson, Scott County Extension Office; Lynne McGrath, The Gathering Place Mission; Patti Burnside, Scott County Public Library; Amy Preston, Scott County Habitat for Humanity; Michele Carlisle, The AMEN House; Kandice Whitehouse, Elizabeth’s Village; Price; Jack Conner; Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce; Molly McComas, Scott County Schools; and Brent Fink, Strategic Planning Facilitator, Grace Christian Church.
Together, they identified eight areas that are root causes: Affordable Rent/Own Housing Costs; Lack of Skills/Capacity; Family Conflict; Generational Poverty; Mental Health; Drugs/Addiction; Job Loss/Crisis and Lack Of Emergency/Transitional Housing.
Thursday, the group looked at Job Loss/Crisis and Lack of Emergency/Transitional Housing. They identified things that could be done to make sure people have access to job training, soft job skills, companies that offer second chance employment for those who may have been incarcerated and what kind of training people may need.
All these topics they are discussing to see how to combat a situation that has several different aspects and is hard to tackle.
“At least we are trying to understand the issue and what things might we do,” Prather said.
“It is true we are seeing homelessness in all parts of Georgetown, and it isn’t isolated. We are getting complaints from areas of town we have not heard from before, so it is becoming more widespread.”
And just because homeowners are reporting it doesn’t mean law enforcement can stop it, Prather explained.
“It’s very difficult for law enforcement because homelessness is not against the law. We have a lot of citizens that call in with an expectation we arrest homeless. Certainly if their behavior is criminal and warrants an arrest, our officers are willing to do so. But the simple act of being without a home is not against the law.
“We’ve had some very frustrated homeowners who have had to learn that,” Prather said.
It helps that elected officials and other leaders are aware it is a growing issue and a humanitarian crisis, Golden said.
“You are never going to solve it or end homelessness. But what city government can do is work toward a solution that shows our citizens that every single citizen matters,” she said. “I think that what this group is doing is a reminder that we have a fantastic community here. Some of these local partners are brought to tears in these meetings because they are so passionate about people.”
The group doesn’t know what the ultimate answers will be, but he does know it is beginning to put a strain on the city’s resources, particularly law enforcement, Prather said.
“It has begun to show the current limitations of our current staffing. For example with police, I’m beginning to see the effects on public safety and public safety goes to the heart of why cities exist,” he said.
“It is interesting that a particular societal issue is very accurately highlighting some of our staffing deficiencies.”
Yet Covington and Prather both believe the city and county will come up with real ideas to tackle the issue.
“Homelessness is a definition we need to understand because it isn’t what we think it is. It is not old men under a bridge. It is children couch surfing. It is housing insecure,” Prather said. “I’m glad the school system is at the table because when we have 400 students meet the definition in a school district as prosperous as Scott County, it should upset people.”
“As principal, our counselors and our teachers are our eyes and ears with people struggling. We would reach out to partners to try and help,” Covington said.
“Homelessness isn’t somebody just on the street. It comes in many forms. We always tried to partner with local groups when principal. We are a community with a big heart and want to help.”
