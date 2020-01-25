After taking the 2019-2020 class year off to make some program changes, organizers of Leadership Scott County (LSC) will begin accepting applicants for the 2020-21 class beginning Feb. 1.
The class consists of once-a-month instruction for eight months with the approximately 20 selectees graduating from the program in April 2021. The goal of LSC is to provide participants with background knowledge of the community while enhancing leadership skills to promote future leaders within their organizations and the Scott County community.
Upon completion of the program, pathways to additional leadership opportunities are presented and encouraged for all participants. Since it’s creation in 1991, more than 488 community leaders have participated in the leadership course.
What has changed since the program inception is its recent status as a not for profit 501©(3).
Formally, the organization fell under the umbrella of the Scott County/Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. According to LSC president, Jeanne Biddle, the organization needed to establish more continuity and stability which was achievable by establishing the organization at a 501c (3).
LSC still maintains a strong relationship with the chamber of commerce but becoming its own entity was a good opportunity to take a look at their organizational effectiveness and develop a more robust organizational identity, Biddle said.
“We identified our Four Pillars of LSC: Leadership Development, Building Relationships and Networking, Community Development, Community Awareness and Education,” said Biddle. “We have a competitive selection because we’re looking for a diverse group of people who have a commitment to our community.
“Many times applicant employers will pay the tuition for the class because those employers value the networking that occurs for their employees. It’s a pipeline to current community leaders and also a training ground for burgeoning leaders.”
Current City Council member Tammy Lusby-Mitchell is a graduate of the program. She believes one of the best things to come from her training is the broad based education she received regarding the synergy between businesses and government entities.
“No one operates in a vacuum, we affect each other. We got to see first hand how business and industry in Scott County work with each other and our county agencies,” said Lusby-Mitchell. “I developed relationships with leaders in the county I rely on. When I have a question about something in particular, I can reach out and ask one of my peers; there’s no need to reinvent the wheel.”
The training provided is not limited to the classroom. In the past, monthly sessions have included visits to local history and cultural sites, as well as education, government, agriculture, economic development, health care and public service destinations. These site visits are often conducted by what Biddle calls day-chairs; people who are graduates of the program who are sharing their professional experience with current class members. Lusby-Mitchell was a day-chair for a LSC group who came to visit her when she worked for the Lexington Herald-Leader, she said.
“My employers understood the value of my participation in the program and they paid my tuition to attend,” she said. “In turn, many civic leaders had a better understanding of the newspaper and the value it brought to our community.”
The organization owns a 20-person van that allows the participants to travel to these training designations all over the county. By transporting the students together, Biddle says the program can take advantage of that travel time as well, developing relationships amongst the students themselves even while on the road.
Community members who are interested in being selected for the 2020-21 Leadership Scott County class can go to the website at www.leadershipscottcounty.org to submit an application. beginning Feb. 1. The deadline to submit an application is March 30, 2020.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.