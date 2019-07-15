A lot of wind and lightning, but little rain, created havoc Sunday night, knocking out power to about 3,000 people in the eastern part of the county for a couple hours.
Mike Hennigan, director of Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said lightning struck two transformers that caused the power outages around 9:30 p.m. Kentucky Utilities had estimated service would not be restored until around 1:30 a.m. Monday, but power was back on shortly before midnight. The outage affected customers along Paris Pike up to Exit 129 and to Bourbon County.
Wind also took out about a half dozen trees along Cincinnati Pike, including one that was on power lines that required KU to disable power.
“We only got about .12 of an inch of rain, so it was all wind and lightning,” Hennigan said, also saying they were keeping an eye on the remnants from Hurricane Barry making its way through the area. “I think it will be more of a western Kentucky event, but we will be prepared for whatever comes this way.”