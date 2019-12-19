“The Death of Mungo Blackwell” is not exactly a biography but there’s quite a bit of author Lauren Brandenburg’s real life included in the novel.
Brandenburg started writing seriously after the financial crash of 2008. Her husband lost a lucrative job at the investment firm where he was working and the family had to make some difficult decisions about the future.
“We were basically wiped-out,” said Brandenburg. She refers to the subsequent move to a smaller home, and their decision to home school their children as “relocation therapy.” The unexpected turn of events lead Brandenburg to seriously concentrate on her first adult novel, “The Death of Mungo Blackwell.”
Already a devout Christian, Brandenburg has self -published six Christian children books whose setting and characters were all specific to Georgetown.
Brandenburg graduated from Scott County High School in 1995 and then from Georgetown College. She worked as an English teacher for seven years in Ohio before writing became a full time job.
Brandenburg was disappointed when she went in search of a publisher here in the United States. But several friends and family members suggested she try a publisher in England for her new self- described quirky novel. Lion Hudson, a publisher in London, soon called and a two-book deal was signed last year. Brandenburg and her family traveled to England for a book tour that included interviews which aired on the British Broadcasting Company.
The novel centers around the sometimes wacky life of Charlie and Velveteen Price who, mirroring Brandenburg’s own experience, have recently fallen on hard times. But the creative and humorous actions the two take and the misadventures they experience make the book a light hearted read. Brandenburg characterizes the book as humorous fiction.
She is currently preparing for the release of the second book called “The Marriage of Innis Wilkinson.” Brandenburg said the characters have a Brit-Tucky sense about them.
“All through the book there are references to limestone and tobacco and Kentucky food,” she said. “It’s a stand alone sequel to “The Death of Mungo Blackwell.”
Brandenburg will present a reading of the novel on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at the Hamburg Pavilion location of Barnes and Noble in Lexington.
