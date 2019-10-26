The Halloween events listed below are terrific opportunities for you and your family to get out, meet your neighbors and support local community events. This year three of our local communities share the traditional Trick-or-Treat, night-time costumed hunt for candy. Georgetown, Stamping Ground and Sadieville will all send out their ghoul and goblins from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The idea of celebrating this time of year perhaps originated with the Celtics, according to Smithsonian.com. The celtics began a tradition of celebrating the end of the year by dressing up as evil spirits. The Celts believed that, as we moved from one year to the next, the dead and the living would overlap, and demons would roam the earth again. So dressing up as demons was a defense mechanism. If you encountered a real demon roaming the Earth, they would think you were one of them. Fast forward to the United States in the 1920s and the door-to-door hunt for candy has since become a part of our American culture.
Relatively new to the Trick-or-Treat scene is something called Trunk or Treat. A group sponsoring a Trunk or Treat will call for its members to circle their vehicles and allow the children to visit each vehicle to receive a treat. Group members can get very creative decorating their vehicles, and themselves, in preparation for their eager visitors.
It’s an alternative to the traditional door to door Beggars Night, but whatever you decide to do, have some fun and get out and enjoy this spooky night with your family.
Oct. 26
— BooWow Dog Costume Contest, Scott County Public Library, 2 p.m. Dogs can be spooky, too! Two categories for the contest: 15 pounds and under and 15 pounds and over. Prizes for creativity and clever costuming.
— Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1289 Cedar Grove, Stamping Ground. Activities include Trunk-or-Treat, food, hayrides, pumpkins, inflatables and more.
— The 9th Annual Thrilled to Give.
Parade and costume contest takes place in Downtown Georgetown, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bring canned goods for the AMEN House. Costume contest begins at 7:15 p.m. Register to dance at www.gscparks.com.Rain date: Oct. 27.
— Legion of Doom, American Legion Post 24, 220 Connector Road, Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
We wanna give you the creeps! The American Legion Post 24 hosts “Legion of Doom.” Tickets include hotdog, popcorn, drinks and kid’s movie. Proceeds go to Local Veteran’s Organizations & The Gathering Place.
OCT. 28
— Classics Book Club, “Dracula,” Scott County Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
OCT. 29
— Murder & Mayhem: Infamous Kentucky History, Scott County Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
OCT. 30
— Georgetown College Trick-or-Treat, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Bring the kids to Georgetown College for safe and fun Halloween festivities! In this community-wide event, children and their families will essentially have the “Trick-or-Treat” experience on campus. This year, the event will take place inside and will be held in the lobbies and first floors of Allen and Collier Halls. In both lobbies and the quad, there will be activities such as Pin Spider on the Web, Ball Toss, Hook Toss and Giant Games.
The children will also be able to Trick-or-Treat from door to door in the first floors of each hall. In addition to candy, refreshments will also be provided.
— Going Out in Style: Hearses from History, Scott County Public Library, 7 p.m.
OCT. 31
— Spook-Tacular Trick-or-Treating, Main Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown businesses welcome trick-or-treaters. Stop in participating shops as they prepare activities and pass out candy to kids dressed in costume.
— The Real Dracula: History has Never Been Scarier, Scott County Public Library, 3 p.m.
— Community-wide trick-or-treating (Georgetown, Sadieville and Stamping Ground) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.