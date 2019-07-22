Gregg Bayer, a retired battalion chief with the Lexington Fire Department, has been named the new chief of the Georgetown Fire Department.
Bayer was approved unanimously Monday by the city council and succeeds the retiring John Ward.
Ward served the Georgetown Fire Department for 25 years, and was recognized at Monday's council meeting and will also be honored with a proclamation at a cookout for city employees and elected officials on Friday.
Mayor Tom Prather thanked Ward for his service and the department's accomplishments during his tenure. Ward gave the credit to the men and women of the fire department and his wife for their work and support.
