A Georgetown woman is facing drug charges after being arrested for almost starting to drive with a toddler in the car while under the influence, pulled a bag of from a body cavity and snorted a white substance through her nose, according to WKYT.
Citing an arrest record, Kathryn Ahlers, 28, of Georgetown, said she and her boyfriend were traveling from Lexington to Cincinnati when they got lost. Police responded to reports of two intoxicated people about to operate a vehicle. The report stated Ahlers was trying to get her toddler out of a car seat when she was unable to brace herself. The toddler had a soaked diaper and Ahlers had no food for the child.
WKYT reports that police said when she was in the back seat of the police cruiser, she pulled a bag from her body cavity and inhaled a white powder substance. She tried to hide the bag but the officers told her she would face additional charges if they found the substance in jail, and she showed them the substance.
She was lodged in the Clark County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.